Gowon to security agencies: End disorder in the land by next year

A former Nigerian Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has charged the nation’s security agencies to ensure that by the next independence celebration, there is no disorder in the country.

He gave the charge on Sunday at the Independence Day Interdenominational Service, held at the National Christian Centre (NCC), Abuja as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary.

“For the Police, Army and other security agencies, this is the charge; you have to make sure that by the next independence celebration, there is no disorder in this country.

“I strongly believe there is hope for our great nation through our collective prayers, hard work, selfless and transparent leadership, and patriotic citizenry,” Gen. Gowon said.

He also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria on the attainment of Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, praying God to preserve the country and help her fulfil and achieve her prophetic destiny.

“In the midst of the various inflicted challenges in Nigeria today, we can come together in the unity of faith to salvage the nation from its woes.

“I believe Nigeria is specially favoured by God and I am confident that God who preserved it in the past will do it again if only we can continue to fervently pray and do what is right and good before Him and fellowmen and women.

“Prayer still remains the key to salvage our personal family and national challenges but we must appreciate those who are committed to ensure law and order, peace and stability in our nation and ask them to resolve to do more to ensure peace and stability of Nigeria,” Gowon said.

On his part, the National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said that though God has assured that Nigeria will emerge stronger, citizens too should be cautious in handling the matters that affect the country’s unity.

Ayokunle said that most of the problems inhibiting development and threatening peace were self-inflicted.

He urged both political and religious leaders to eschew selfishness and embrace patriotism in order to move the county forward.

“Political, security and religious institutions must join hands to build this nation. Making Nigeria great is a collective responsibility that must be achieved without selfishness,” he said.

