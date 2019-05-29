JUST IN: Gowon, Shonekan, others arrive for Buhari’s inauguration

ADVERTISEMENT

A former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon and former head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan are among the dignitaries at the Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the today’s swearing-in ceremony.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo are to be sworn-in for second term at the venue.

Our correspondent reports that former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida are yet to arrive the venue.

Other dignitaries include members of the diplomatic corps, business mogul, Aliko Dangote, governors, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lawmakers, among others.

Daily Trust reports that there was tight security at the venue.

Details later…

