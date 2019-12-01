Gowon, Abubakar, Osinbajo, Oyetola urge selfless service

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as well as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday charged Nigerians to carry out selfless service to humanity, describing it as ultimate to national development and nation building.

They implored Nigerians to imbibe philanthropic spirit by dedicating their wealth and resources to the service of God and impact positively on the lives of others.

The eminent Nigerians spoke at the unveiling and dedication of the Owa Ofokutu (memorial) Ecumenical Centre (OOFEC) in Ilesa, Osun State.

Owa Ofokutu was the paramount ruler of Ijesa land from 1842 to 1856, and the edifice was built, donated and dedicated in his memory by Professor Debo Adeyemi of the Ofokutu royal family.

General Gowon urged Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of the donor, noting that the dedication of the building to the service of humanity was an affirmation to biblical verses.

He urged the people of Ijesa land and its environs to put the facility to good use.

In his remarks, General Abubakar described the donor’s gesture as “phenomenal and worthwhile”, and urged Nigerians to renew their faith in God by rededicating themselves to the service of humanity.

Vice President Osinbajo who was represented by the chaplain of the State House, Abuja, Pastor Seyi Malomo, urged Nigerians to promote unity and love. Osinbajo, who described unity as central to development, said Nigerians must begin to see strength in their diversity.

Inaugurating the edifice, Governor Oyetola urged Nigerians to focus on things that can strengthen the bond of unity. He implored well-spirited Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs and persuasions, to emulate actions and initiatives that can strengthen unity in the country.

While commending the donor and the Owa Ofokutu royal family for dedicating the edifice to the glory of God and service to humanity, Oyetola said, “This is a commendable community service. I, therefore, call on other wealthy individuals to emulate this gesture. Beyond the fanfare and solemn dedication ceremony of today, this event has an underpinning philosophy of ‘all-inclusiveness’ attached to it. The concept of a pan-denominational ecumenical centre symbolises the oneness and bonded unity of the church which is awesome and towers above all other mundane considerations.

“The life and times of Owo Ofokutu and the building of this centre have great import for the unity of Nigeria and its people. It is a clarion call to us to believe in the things that bind us together.”

The donor, Professor Debo Adeyemi, attributed the gesture to divine inspiration from God.

He urged Nigerians, particularly the rich, to always share their blessings and wealth with others since they cannot enjoy their wealth while the majority suffers.

