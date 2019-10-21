Gowon a unique Nigerian hero — Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday Sunday felicitated with former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon on his 85th birthday, describing him as “a unique Nigerian hero”.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, Lawan thanked God for the grace of health, longevity and unblemished integrity “evident in Gowon’s exemplary life.”

He recalled that Gowon assumed the leadership of Nigeria as a youth and at a time the country was at the precipice of disintegration.

“In very difficult circumstances, General Gowon rallied his troops and indeed all Nigerians to defend and preserve the unity and territorial integrity of their country. He did this through his inspirational call of ‘Go-On-With-One Nigeria’ during the unfortunate civil war, and after it, through his policy of ‘No Victor, No Vanquished and the three ‘Rs’ programme of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.

“It is to his eternal credit that Nigerians from across the deep divide embraced themselves after the conflict and again integrated as one nation specially blessed by God.

“Even after exiting power, General Gowon has been unwavering in promoting the unity, peace and prosperity of the country he loves so much,” Lawan said.

