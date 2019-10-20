Gowon, a rare gift to Nigeria – Lalong

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has described former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), as a rare gift to not only Plateau State but Nigeria and the world.

Lalong, who is the chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, also described Gowon as a distinguished statesman, gentleman, prayer warrior and bridge-builder who continues to provide inspiration and hope for the nation as it wades through its challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

While felicitating with the former Head of State as he turned 85 yesterday, Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, urged Gowon not to relent in deploying his wealth of experience and knowledge in the pursuit of unity and national integration.

He said Plateau State was proud of the former Head of State whose sense of duty and responsibility throughout his military career and other national and international assignments would remain a shining example for generations to come.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App