  3. Govts charged on judicious spending of COVID-19 donations
Govts charged on judicious spending of COVID-19 donations

Published Date

Governments at all levels in Nigeria have been charged to ensure that the funds collected from donors to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic are spent judiciously. The call was made yesterday by the National Response Initiative (NRI) and the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF). Speaking on behalf of the two organisations, Prof. Sule Bello said this could be achieved by involving civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations in the management of the funds.

He said this would also demonstrate zero tolerance for corruption. The Central Bank of Nigeria recently released names of 37 Nigerians that donated as corporate and individuals to the fight against coronavirus in the country.

 

