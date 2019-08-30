Gov’t to access $300m from Afri-Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of his engagements at the just concluded Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yakohoma, Japan, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has opened discussions on a financing initiative that can see his state accessing funding of up to $300million dollars from AFRIJAPAN to finance projects that will have direct impact on the citizens particularly those in rural areas.

A statement from the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said Lalong, who attended one of the side events of the conference, Grassroots Initiative Fostering Tangible Change in Livelihoods in West Africa, held talks with Mrs. Rose Oyedele of AFRIJAPAN who spoke on the mandate of the organisation in assisting countries and states to source funds and assured the Governor that Plateau State qualifies for such funding.

According to the statement, the governor was happy to learn that the funds which are given under a three-year moritorium with repayment period of 15 years in the first instance, can eventually translate to grant subject to satisfactory application and utilization.

