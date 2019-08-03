Gov’t queries official after house forfeiture

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State government yesterday queried the top civil servant linked to the N150m property forfeited to the federal government.

This was contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Service Welfare in the HOS office, Alhaji Iliyasu Idris.

“In line with the civil service rules and procedure and the anti-corruption posture of the new administration, the Head of Service (HOS), Mrs OLUWOLE Susan, on Friday ordered that the affected officer be issued a query immediately,” .

“And as part of the measures, a new Controller, Finance and Account, has now been posted to the Kwara State government House.” the statement said.

It said the top civil servant has been asked to hand over to the new officer while government concludes its internal probe.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Thursday secured the final forfeiture of “Asmau Plaza” which the anti-graft body linked to the civil servant, saying it was a proceed of crime.

The order of final forfeiture of the plaza, located at University Road, Tanke Area, Ilorin, was given by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, following an application brought before the court by the EFCC seeking its forfeiture.

