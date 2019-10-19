Govt. lauds support for Ibom Deep Seaport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State government has applauded the support of federal government agencies involved in the facilitation of the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

The Commissioner for Economic Development and, Mr. Akan Okon, said yesterday in Uyo, that the progress made so far in the realisation of the project was due to the cooperation of the supervising agencies.

He said the final document of making the port a reality was awaiting the approval of the Federal Executive Council, noting that the government’s drive to make the project a reality was hinged on the fact that it has a comparative advantage over other ports in the country.

He said the seaport would facilitate the entry of latest vessels into Nigeria and create employment for Nigerians as well as increase revenue for the country.

“I want to thank all of them for the support they have given which is an act of patriotism in believing in the project, that it is capable of generating the much-needed employment opportunities for our country,” he said.

