Govt financial transactions will be done in open soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that all government financial transactions will be done in the open soon.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to President Mohammadu Buhari disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the President gave this assurance Tuesday in Kaduna at the Passing Out Parade of Detective Inspector Course Five, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“My aim is to ensure that no government financial transaction is done in secret and all are subjected to public scrutiny.

“The objective of this administration is to institute a level of transparency in governance through mainly information technology platforms. Just as advanced democracies and some developing countries, I am determined that within a short period, citizens would be able to follow core government operations on line,” Shehu quoted the president as saying.

Buhari said his administration had reached an advanced stage in Fiscal Transparency, stressing that the Appropriation Bill is placed online within hours of its presentation in National Assembly.

“Our commitment to online disclosure of Beneficial Owners of Companies generally within the framework of the Corporate Affairs Commission and in the extractive industries through Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is on course,” President Buhari said.

The President praised efforts of the EFCC in making the war against corruption effective, adding that “Nigeria is winning the war against corruption.”

