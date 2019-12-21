Gov’t earmarks N350m for education loans

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bayelsa State Government has earmarked N350million for the takeoff of the state’s Higher Education Students Loan Scheme.

The scheme is aimed at supporting undergraduates from the state.

Governor Seriake Dickson announced this yesterday at the launching of the Bayelsa State Higher Education Students Loan Scheme and distribution of textbooks and uniforms to public primary and secondary schools in the state.

He directed the Higher Education Students Loan Scheme board to immediately process and release funds to deserving students.

He said: “This is one of our landmark programmes, it’s something that we have done that others are copying. In this scheme, we have set aside a pool of funds to support the needy and the indigent students; it is not every student that has a well-to-do parent or guardian.”

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jonathan Overbite, disclosed that the state government had also distributed over 350 million copies of books and thousands of School uniforms to various schools heads for onward delivery to their students.

