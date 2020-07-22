Govt alone can’t revamp basic education infrastructure – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said the state of dilapidation of basic education infrastructure across the country is embarrassing, but that the Federal Government cannot handle it alone.

Nwajiuba said this while presenting the Royal Icon of Hope for Nigerian Children award to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in his palace on Tuesday.

He said there was, therefore, the need for the private sector to get involved.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Projects, Engr. Adewale Adenaike, the minister said to promptly tackle defects of infrastructure, the Rapid Repair Report Project under Project Naija, Foundation Trust was initiated.

He explained the mode of operation of the project, saying “If there is a roof leakage in a classroom, for instance, it will be reported on our website and the person that reported the problem will be the one to execute the project using local artisans after we obtain the estimate of its cost.”

The minister further said the award was in recognition of the emir’s immeasurable support for education and for him to be in the driver’s seat to achieve the objective of the project.

