The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammed was absent when the Supreme Court commenced its judgement in the governorship appeal on Kano State.

In his place, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta is leading the five-member panel of justices.

Others are: Justices Kudirat Kekekere-Ekun, Olukayode Ariwoola, Amina Augie and

Uwani Abba-Aji.

