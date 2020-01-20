Gov’ship tussle: Bauchi elders, lawyers call for calm ahead of S/Court judgement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition of Elders for Peace and Good Governance in Bauchi State and lawyers have appealed to citizens of the state to accept the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on the governorship election in good faith.

A statement signed by Sarkin Arewan Bauchi, Alhaji Hassan Sharif and 20 others made available to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, said the appeal became imperative in view of the tensed atmosphere in the state as the judgement is about to be delivered by the court.

Also, a group of lawyers under the auspices of Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience (BOBALAC) has called on the people of the state to remain calm and be responsible in their conduct ahead of the judgement.

The chief convener of the group, Jibrin Sa’id, in a statement urged the people to remain optimistic of the victory of Governor Bala Muhammad at the Supreme Court.

Similarly, a civil society organisation, Arewa Youth Mobilisation and Mass Mobilisation for Voting Wisely has called on politicians and supporters of political parties in the state to avoid overheating the polity ahead of the judgment.

