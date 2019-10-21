Gov’ship candidates deny endorsing Bello’s second term

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidate of Green Party of Nigeria (GNP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi, Sir Victor Akubo King, has distanced himself and his party from the purported coalition that endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for a second term in office.

Daily Trust reports that 44 political parties last week endorsed the candidature of Bello.

At a news conference in Lokoja over the weekend, however, Akubo said he and his party were not party to the endorsement, saying he was fully in the race to “rescue the state from poor governance and maladministration.”

He said he was vying for the seat so as to ensure security of lives and property, address decaying infrastructure such as roads, housing and power, amongst others. Similarly, Accord (A) party has disassociated itself from the purported endorsement of Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election bid, saying it was a falsehood concocted by some disgruntled politicians for their selfish interest.

