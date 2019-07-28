Govs wives task IGP on rape cases, seek special courts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to direct that all rape and defilement cases be treated with the speed and seriousness such cases deserve in order to ensure justice for victims.

The governors’ wives made the call in a statement jointly signed by the wife of Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, chair, Northern Governors Wives Forum, Dr Amina Abubakar and chair, Southern Governors Wives Forum, Mrs Betsy Obaseki.

They also requested that the Nigerian Police should be tactful and supportive in the handling of alleged sexual offences and take measures to prevent the intimidation of victims by families and associates of suspects.

“We are also appealing for Rape and Sexual Offences desks to be created in police stations across the country where they do not exist, and that appropriately trained personnel are designated to provide timely support for victims’’, they said.

They also called for the setting up of Special Offences Courts for rape and defilement cases and for such cases to be charged to the courts and heard without undue delays.

