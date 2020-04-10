Govs to use new data to distribute palliatives

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Governors Forum yesterday resolved to adopt a new data obtained to strengthen the distribution of palliatives put in place and support from various organisations and persons.

This was sequel to a briefing by Olubayo Adekanmbi, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, on ongoing work with the NGF secretariat to estimate the vulnerability profile of all states based on their population density and state contiguity, epidemiological metrics and spending patterns.

The forum also commenced necessary measures to strengthen operations in state emergency communications centres on coronavirus.

