Govs should support autonomy for state legislature, judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed Executive Order number 10 for the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.

Going by the provisions of the new executive order, in the event of the failure of any state government to release allocations meant for its state legislature or judiciary, the Accountant-General of the Federation will have the power to deduct from source the allocations due to such states in the Federation Accounts, and pay the funds directly to such state legislature and judiciary.

According to the Special Assistant, Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu, the executive order is to give force to the provisions of Section 121(3) of the Constitution which guarantees the financial autonomy of the legislature and state judiciary.

This is a good development which I expect all state governors to support.

Over the years, state legislatures and judiciaries have not been able to function independently as they should due lack of financial autonomy.

We understand that some governors are not happy with the development.

In that regard, I call on the federal government to ensure the full implementation of this order to ensure good governance and rule of law at the grassroots.

Barnabas Idowu writes from Osogbo

