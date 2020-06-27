Govs, Reps, APC mourn Ajimobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have described the death of a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as a great loss to the country and the progressive community.

The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues yesterday prayed to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Bagudu also asked God to reward all the good works of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) also expressed sadness over the death of Ajimobi.

The chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, in a statement yesterday said the party had “lost a decent man who in spirit and character embodied our progressive mantra.”

Buni said Senator Ajimobi’s death came at a crucial time when the party was looking up to well-meaning leaders to champion the needed reforms and reconciliation moves to be undertaken by the newly-appointed caretaker committee of the party.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, described the death as a painful loss.

“Late Abiola Ajimobi was a strong pillar in the APC fold. Not only that, he was a dedicated leader that left his footprints in the sand of time in Oyo State when he served as governor for eight years, making him the longest serving governor of the state to date,” he said in a statement.

