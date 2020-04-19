Govs, Obasanjo, senators, Aisha Buhari, others eulogise Abba Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes flooded in from dignitaries across the country yesterday in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who was laid to rest yesterday after succumbing to coronavirus.

Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF); former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; first lady, Aisha Buhari; senators and many other dignitaries sent condolence messages to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor of Ekiti State and NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a letter addressed to the president, said the forum received news of Kyari’s death with shock and expressed condolence on behalf of all the 36 state governors.

Fayemi said the late Abba Kyari steered the activities of his office with the passion and integrity of a patriot who wished nothing but progress for his country and demanded nothing but decorum, care and respect for those who sought the attention of the President.

He said the deceased forged strong ties between the president and the ministers, and strengthened the bond between the forum and the administration with wisdom and foresight.

“He did not allow public perception to affect his loyalty to you and remained a pillar of your administration to his last breadth. May Allah (SWT) grant you and our country the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.

Similarly, the wife of the president in a post on her Facebook wall, prayed that Allah forgives Kyari’s shortcomings and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return. I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.”

Senators mourn

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said he was shocked and saddened over the death. He expressed condolences to the Kyari family and President Buhari in a statement from his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in a statement, described the late chief of staff who left indelible footprints at the nation’s presidency during his lifetime. He said the coordinating and stabilising roles played by Kyari under President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency had brought him fame and respect that would ever remain a reference point in the history of the country.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, said Kyari’s wise counsel would be missed at such trying times. While describing his death as a national tragedy, he said Kyari would be remembered for his innumerable contribution to nation building.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, described the demise of Kyari as colossal loss to the presidency and the nation.

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said he was saddened by the news of Kyari’s death and prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose.

Obasanjo consoles

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in a condolence letter, asked Buhari to take solace in the fact that Kyari died “in harness in the service of his country.”

He said Kyari’s death serves as reminder that COVID-19 “requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.”

FMA, EU, UK expresses shock, sadness

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, expressed shock over the death on his twitter handle, describing him as a great patriot, a and irreplaceable true gem.

The Head of the European Union to Nigeria, Amb. Ketil Karlsen and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on their Twitter handles both expressed sadness at the death.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Abba Kyari. My thoughts are with his family.,” Amb. Ketil Karlsen said.

“I am so very sad to hear this terrible news. Abba Kyari was an exceptional man who worked tirelessly for his beloved Nigeria,” Catriona Laing said.

Tinubu, PDP, others react

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said yesterday the death of Abba Kyari should not be in vain.

“We must also use his demise and those of others fallen by the virus to strengthen our resolve in fighting the pandemic,” Tinubu said.

“We must not allow the passing away of Mallam Kyari and the other Nigerians who have lost their lives to this terrible disease to be in vain,” he said.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the senate also expressed shock over the death. In a statement by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the caucus expressed its condolences to the president, the presidency, the federal government and the family of the deceased.

NSCIA consoles Buhari

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has sympathized with President Muhammadu Buhari over death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

A condolence message signed by the Secretary General of NSCIA, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said it received the news of the death of Kyari, with “great shock” and described him as “an excellent administrator who was committed to the overall development of the nation through dedicated and loyal service” not only to the president but also to the nation.

The Council while conveying “the heartfelt sympathy, condolences and prayers of the entire Muslim Community in Nigeria” to the president and government, prayed that God would grant Aljannah Firdaus to the departed Chief of Staff.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) described the death as a huge loss to the country. The chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, described the late Chief of Staff as a humble man whose contributions to national development were immeasurable.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said he received news of the death of Abba Kyari with sadness, saying he would be greatly missed.

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the family and people of Nigeria, describing Kyari’s death as a huge loss not just to his family and the presidency but to the government and the nation.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State expressed grief, lamenting that Nigeria had indeed lost a fine and dedicated gentleman, a patriot and a reliable administrator who was always mindful of his duties and responsibilities.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State expressed profound sadness over the death saying the nation had lost a great patriot.

“Nigeria has lost one of its finest citizens, whose lifetime was devoted to service to the fatherland,” he said.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State described the death of Mallam Abba Kyari as worrisome, as it left a huge vacuum.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom described death as inevitable end for which mankind must prepare at all times and extended his sympathies to the Kyari family.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the late Chief of Staff as a conscientious, competent, cerebral and outstanding administrator whose life traversed the fields of law, journalism, banking and politics.

He described the death of Kyari as a great loss to Nigeria, happening at a time the country was desirous of more deeply patriotic individuals to contribute to the development of the country.

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, describing Kyari’s death as a great loss to the president, his family and the entire nation.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Ahmed Wase, condoled with President Buhari, his immediate family and people of Borno State, describing Kyari’s death as a “sad news and great loss to the nation”.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, described Kyari as a man of many potentials whose exit would be sorely missed by many.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed said Kyari’s death was a huge loss considering his strategic role in the current administration.

The Chairman, North-Central Governor’s Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, eulogised the leadership qualities of Kyari, noting that his demise was indeed, a great loss to the nation as he was dedicated to nation-building and committed to national integration.

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, expressed sadness over the loss as he condoled Kyari’s family, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

OPEC consoles Buhari, Nigeria

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the family of Malam Abba Kyari and the entire country over the death.

OPEC in a condolence letter to the president and signed by its Secretary General, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo while expressing shock over the incident, described Kyari as a “gallant public servant who was fiercely loyal to the common good.”

“Mallam Abba’s passing is another stark reminder of how COVID-19 has cast terrible shadow over all of humanity.”

