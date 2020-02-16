  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Govs’ forum lauds Joda for service
ADVERTISEMENT

Govs’ forum lauds Joda for service

By Dickson S. Adama, Jos Published Date

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has expressed appreciation to an elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, for exhibiting uncommon passion for the development of the North and the nation and serving as a role model to younger generations.

This was contained in a statement by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in commemoratiion of Joda’s 90th birthday.

The NGF chairman described him as one of the few Nigerians who has carved out a unique place in the nation’s socio-political landscape, especially in  public service.

Lalong said Joda had continued to make tremendous impact by laying good examples in the responsibilities he handled as permanent secretary, journalist and chairman of many public and private institutions.

He said Joda’s drive for excellence, integrity, loyalty, justice and patriotism makes him to stand out as a nationalist and true believer in the unity of Nigeria.

The forum prayed that God grants him good health and more strength to continue to offer the nation his wisdom and experience.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.