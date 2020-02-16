Govs’ forum lauds Joda for service

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has expressed appreciation to an elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, for exhibiting uncommon passion for the development of the North and the nation and serving as a role model to younger generations.

This was contained in a statement by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in commemoratiion of Joda’s 90th birthday.

The NGF chairman described him as one of the few Nigerians who has carved out a unique place in the nation’s socio-political landscape, especially in public service.

Lalong said Joda had continued to make tremendous impact by laying good examples in the responsibilities he handled as permanent secretary, journalist and chairman of many public and private institutions.

He said Joda’s drive for excellence, integrity, loyalty, justice and patriotism makes him to stand out as a nationalist and true believer in the unity of Nigeria.

The forum prayed that God grants him good health and more strength to continue to offer the nation his wisdom and experience.

