Governorship tussle: Ozekhome reacts to Supreme Court dismissal of Zamfara review application

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application for the review of the judgement which disqualified the governorship and other (APC) candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections.

A five-member panel of justices presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad ruled on Friday that the application was a gross abuse of the Rules of Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court Rules.

Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/govship-tussle-supreme-court-dismisses-zamfara-review-application.html

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS