Governorship Tussle: Former Bauchi gov’s convoy pelted as CJN finally adjourns all appeals to Tuesday 

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has finally adjourned all governorship appeals before the Supreme Court to Tuesday.

Justice Muhammad, who resumed sitting in the appeals after rising earlier due to congestion in the hall, suddenly announced a suspension of the hearing due to the illness of one of the seven Justices.

The CJN said the matter will be stood down for medical attention to the unnamed Justice.

But court clerks came out one hour later to announce that all the appeals have been adjourned to Tuesday for hearing.

But the former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, who stepped out the court raising his hands to signal ‘four plus four’, was pelted with water bottles by persons believed to be supporters of the current Governor Bala Mohammed.

As the former governor was being whisked away by his security, the angry mob continued to chant “karya ne!” “Barawo!”

Earlier, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), counsel to the PDP governorship candidate in Kano, Abba Kabiru-Yusuf informed the court that he was withdrawing the preliminary objection to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s brief of argument to enable the apex court determine the matter on its merit.

