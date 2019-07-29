Governors’ wives urge actions against rape

ADVERTISEMENT

Wives of the 36 state governors yesterday charged the Inspector of General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and state Attorneys-General to treat with speedy actions, all rape and defilement cases.

In a statement jointly signed by wife of the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, Amina Abubakar and the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum, Betty Obaseki, they said their charge was due to the rising cases of rape, violence, sexual harassment and murders of women and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also requesting that the Nigerian Police be tactful and supportive in the handling of alleged sexual offences and take measures to prevent the intimidation of victims by families and associates of suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also appealing for rape and sexual offences desks to be created in police stations across the country where they do not exist, and that appropriately trained personnel are designated to provide timely support for victims.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App