Governor’s wife foundation to provide 500 amputees with artificial limbs

The Foundation of the Wife of Taraba state Governor, Barrister Anna Darius Ishaku, will provide artificial limbs to 500 amputees across the state.

The project is in collaboration with Centre for Advocacy for Persons Living with Disabilities and Tolaram Charity Foundation.

The exercise was flagged-off by the wife of the state Governor at the Hope Health Center Jalingo.

Speaking at the occasion, Anna Darius Ishaku, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Musa Obadiah, restated her commitment towards assisting and improving the well-being of persons with special needs.

She thanked the state government for its support to the foundation and reiterated her resolve to continue touching lives of Tarabans in diverse ways.

The wife of the Governor advised persons with special needs to engage in positive activities that will always make them happy and always strive to contribute to the development of the society.

The National President, Centre for Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities, Omotunde Ellen Thompson, said the distribution of the limbs will commence in two weeks.

She commended the Mrs Ishaku for giving a sense of belonging to persons with special needs in the state and enjoined disabled persons to be productive.

Earlier, the Chairman Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Taraba state chapter, Sadiq Muhammed, thanked the wife of the Governor and her partners for assisting them.

