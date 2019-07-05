  1. Home
Governor's wife constructs classrooms, bridge for communities

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
The First Lady of Bauchi state, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad
The First Lady of Bauchi state, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad

The First Lady of Bauchi state, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad, has constructed a mosque, three classrooms and a bridge in some communities of Bauchi Local Government Area.

The projects were executed at Gursumi, Kangere, and Inkil villages.

The projects and other activities were being executed through her Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Al’Muhibbah Foundation, which was founded years ago during her husband’s tenure as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking when she visited the benefitting communities to inspect the projects, Hajiya A’isha said the projects were constructed following requests from the communities

She urged the communities to take ownership, make good use and protect the projects.

She assured that her husband’s administration would always be ready to continue to provide people with amenities and called for their support to the administration.

In his response, the District Head of Galambi, Alhaji Shehu Adamu Jumba and some other representatives of the benefitting communities thanked the governor’s wife for the projects and other initiatives which they said  that have touched the lives of their people.

 

