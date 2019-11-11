Governors who cannot pay minimum wage should vacate their offices – ex-Lawmaker, Wadada

ADVERTISEMENT

A former member of the House of Representatives from Nasarawa state, Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, on Monday said governors who cannot pay minimum wage, are not fit to be in office, saying “they should pack and leave.”

He said that it’s ridiculous that while some governors take between N200 to N400 million monthly as security votes, yet they cannot pay minimum wage which is less than $100 (dollars) a month.

“It is very disturbing for anybody to be dragging feet over minimum wage. I heard of a governor who was taking one billion Naira as security vote every month for 8 years and when I visited the state, the man has not done anything for the people.”

Wadada also called for thorough investigation on the utilization of bailout and budget support funds released to state governments before commencement of deductions by the federal government.

According to him, the funds are not largesse but meant to assist in the development of their respective states.

The former lawmaker said that it is only right that investigations are conducted to find out how the funds were spent before the commencement of repayment process.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari who said that the money is not just a largess but a bailout, an intervention to provide succour to the state governments,” he said.

He called on governors to look at their respective handover notes to verify how such funds were utilized by their predecessors.

