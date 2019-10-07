Governors no longer attend flashy parties abroad – Magu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that the wave of corruption in Nigeria was not as reckless as in the past.

Magu, in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi during his visit to the Commission’s office, also remarked that governors were now more careful in attending flashy parties at home or abroad.

“Corruption is not as reckless as it used to be. Even governors are afraid of attending flashy parties both within and outside the country. It doesn’t happen these days. The fear factor is there,” he said.

The EFCC chief added that he was in Makurdi because of his desire to mobilise every indigene of Benue State to fight against corruption, stressing that everybody needed to be a part of the fight to kick corruption out of the system.

Magu said that irrespective of political affiliation, the commission, under his watch, would go after anyone found wanting and bring them to face the wrath of the law.

He said the EFCC, in recent times, secured a lot of conviction across its 13 states of operation in the country and that more raids involving Internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘yahoo-yahoo boys” were ongoing.

Magu further disclosed that the whistle blowing policy remained in place, still working and paying informants, adding however, that the delay in actualising payment to whistle blowers sometimes emanated from the rudiments of court processes.

