Governors meet on responses, palliatives tomorrow

By Muideen Olaniyi 
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State
Governors of the 36 states, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, will tomorrow hold its sixth teleconference meeting over various responses to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

NGF spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said in a statement yesterday that the forum review the COVID-19 situation and the various measures taken by state governments at various stages of the virus’ incursions into Nigeria.

Bello-Barkindo said the meeting would also deliberate on palliatives to the most vulnerable in society as well as how the federal and state governments were collaborating on the pandemic and the type of assistance that the president would be rendering to states.

He said Bauchi, Ogun, Lagos and Oyo States would share their experiences with the rest of the country.

 

