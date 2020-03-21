Governors Forum donates N200m to Abule Ado blast victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has donated N200 million to the Abule Ado/Soba Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Lagos State.

The NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi disclosed this when he led the delegation comprising his colleagues from Edo, Godwin Obaseki and Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje to the site of the incident in Lagos.

Fayemi expressed surprise at the level of destruction, noting that more lives would have been lost if there was no prompt response.

The Ekiti State Governor said N200 million donated by the NGF was meant to cushion the effect of the loss by the victim.

The NGF chairman blamed the explosion on the disagreement between states and federal government on ownership of land.

While commending the Lagos State government for the attention given to the place, he promised that such issues would be addressed going forward.

He also applauded commended the State government for the decision to take action and ensure that the issue of building on pipelines corridors are averted.

The governors commiserated with those who lost loved ones and properties destroyed by the unfortunate incident.

Also in the delegation were the Director General of NGF, Asishana Okauru and NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Monday announced N2 billion Appeal Fund set up for the Abule Ado explosion victims.

The state government had announced the donation of N250 million to the fund and solicited for support from all Nigerians including private sectors.

