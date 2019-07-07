Governor Yahaya seeks TETFund support for Gombe tertiary institutions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has appealed to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to increase its support to the state owned tertiary institutions.

A statement issued yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the governor made the appeal when he visited Professor Sulaiman Elias Bogoro, TETFund Executive Secretary, at the Fund’s headquarters in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misilli said the visit is to further demonstrate Governor Yahaya’s disposition towards education and the priority he places on the sector.

“He commanded TETFund for its support to tertiary education in the state and solicited assistance in his administration’s quest to revamp and reposition the education sector at all levels’’, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement noted that Professor Bogoro was pleased with the governor’s visit and assured him of TETFund’s readiness to provide assistance wherever necessary.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App