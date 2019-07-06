Governor Yahaya seeks more TETFund support to education in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has appealed to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, to increase its support to the state owned tertiary institutions.

A statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the governor made the appeal when he visited Professor Sulaiman Elias Bogoro, TETFund Executive Secretary at the fund headquarters in Abuja.

Misilli said the visit was to further demonstrate Governor Yahaya’s disposition towards education and the priority he placed on the sector.

“He commanded TETFund for its support to tertiary education in the state and solicited for more assistance in his administration’s quest to revamp and reposition the education sector in Gombe state at all levels.

“There are a lot of challenges with the education sector in the state, hence Governor Yahaya’s proactive and sustained efforts in finding solution through the support of relevant agencies such as TETFund and UBEC,” he said.

