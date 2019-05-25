Governor Wike sets up committee to probe LGA accounts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has set up a seven-man committee to investigate the financial transactions of the 23 Local Government Councils in the state.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the committee, headed by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry, will look into the financial transactions of the 23 Local Government Areas of the State from May 2018 to May 2019.

The committee, according to the statement, will be inaugurated by Wike on Tuesday.

