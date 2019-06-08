Governor Wike gives ultimatum to Andoni chiefs to free kidnapped foreigners

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has given the chiefs and leaders of Andoni Local Government Area, a 72-Hour ultimatum to ensure the immediate release of three kidnapped expatriates of Raffoul Nigeria Limited, who were involved in the construction of the Unity Road in the area.

The three expatriates were working at the Unity road project before they were abducted.

Governor Wike, who issued the ultimatum through a press statement, signed by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simon Nwakaudu, said failure to secure the release of the three expatriates kidnapped by Andoni youths at the expiration of the ultimatum, he will formally withdraw the recognition of all government recognised Chiefs in the Local Government Area and cancel the Andoni aspect of the Unity Road project.

Governor Wike further stated that other communities across the State must take measures to protect contractors and workers executing projects for them.

He said the same sanctions will be meted out to other communities where Chiefs and leaders allow project contractors to be kidnapped by community youths.

