Governor Umahi says executive council list will be ready next week

Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi has said that list of those who will serve as executive council members in his second tenure administration would be ready by next week.

Governor Umahi insisted that those who will make the list shall be men and women of great repute and not cultists.

He however, noted that an acting Chief Judge would be sworn-in same next week Monday.

Umahi dropped this hint on Friday night during the state banquet, organised to mark the retirement of the state, Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Aloy Nwankwo.

Justice Nwankwo will officially bow out of service on Monday after he had spent 16 years as the state Chief Judge in 24 years of his service in the judiciary.

“On Monday by 4pm we must inaugurate our acting Chief Judge and I want to thank the judges in Ebonyi State for your cooperation and commitment towards oneness of our dear state and upliftment of the judiciary.

“Mr Speaker, for purpose of doubt, my executive council list will be ready next week.

“And of course, we have said that here in Ebonyi state, no cultist will make our list”, he explained.

The occasion had in attendance, the Speaker of the State House Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwafuru, judges, Special Assistant to the governor, past executive council members amongst others.

