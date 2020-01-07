Governor Umahi: I’m still a PDP member

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Ebonyi State has reaffirmed that the state governor, Engr. David Umahi, is still a strong member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came following some insinuations in some quarters that Engr. Umahi is a member of the two parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barr. Uchenna Orji, who double as the commissioner for Information and State Orientation/Human Capital Development and Monitoring, made this clarification on Monday in Abakiliki.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

The Commissioner, who also described the action of the actors as mischievous and childish, added that it was a misrepresentation of the state governor’s view.

He insisted that the actors were desperate to cause disaffection.

His words: “In their desperate attempt to cause disaffection against the State Government, they mischievously misrepresented the Governor as saying: ‘I am the only Governor that belongs to PDP and APC.’

“This blackmail is nothing but a cheap and childish fabrication that is irritably displeasing to the sensibilities of the ordinary man. It is a common sense that no one party member in Nigeria can belong to another political party at a time.

“The Governor never said that he belongs to APC. He is unshakably a PDP Chieftain and has been great party man, whose track records as historic State Party Chairman and currently PDP Governor and leader in Ebonyi State are known and admired by people of good will”, he said.

It was alleged that Umahi made this public at his country home in Uburu, Ohanzara local government area of the state where he received some stakeholders from Ishielu, Onicha LGAs and members of Cross River-Ebonyi Youths Peace Ambassadors during the past Christmas holiday.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App