Governor Ugwuanyi bans IPMAN in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has issued an Executive Order banning, till further notice, the activities of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state.

The Order, which was issued today by Gov. Ugwuanyi pursuant to section 48 (1) and (2) of the Public Order Law Cap 130 Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004, section 215(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, was as a “result of the prolonged crisis between warring factions of the IPMAN that has, within the recent past, given rise to cult activities, gun battles, banditry, continuing threat to public order and human lives and property.”

According to the Order, “the foregoing has created a general state of insecurity in Enugu State presenting grave danger to lives and property of members of the public in the State”.

Also, the Order expressed deep concern that “the continuance of activities of IPMAN in the State is likely to endanger peace and public order in the State”, stressing that “it is expedient in the interest of public safety, public order, public morality, and for the purpose of protecting the rights, freedoms and lives and property of members of the public in the State and the maintenance of peace, security, and good governance of the State”.

The Order further stated that “without prejudice to the issues in contention between the parties and the rights and obligations of the parties, and without prejudice to any judicial decisions in that regard: The activities of IPMAN in Enugu State are hereby prohibited till further notice”.

It added that “a committee comprising the Department of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Department of State Services shall be constituted to engage with the parties with a view to maintaining public safety and public order”.

Consequently, the Order has directed the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State to take all lawful measures in the above regard for maintaining and securing public safety and public order in the State”.

