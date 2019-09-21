Governor Tambuwal: Why we visited Rivers State

  1. Home
By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal has explained that Six Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Governors visited the Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to commend him for his sustained projects delivery. 

He said the governors urged him to continue to deliver quality projects and sustain good governance for the development of Rivers State.

Governor Tambuwal also declared that PDP remained strongly united in friendship and brotherhood.

He spoke on Friday night at the Government House, Port Harcourt after a meeting.

The meeting had in attendance: Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri; Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha;  Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Benue State Governor,  Samuel Ortom; Sokoto State Governor, Amimu Tambuwal and Zamfara State Governor, Mohammed Mattawale.

He said: “We are here as brothers and friends to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship to encourage and support him for the good governance he has given to the good people of Rivers State.

“The 100days of the second term of Governor Wike is also why we are here. The spirit in Port Harcourt and Rivers State is that of celebration and thanksgiving and gratitude to God for such a wonderful leadership by Governor Wike.

“We are also here to join him and the good people of Rivers State in thanking God for his leadership and to thank God for giving the state a wonderful leader like him”.

