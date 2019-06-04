Breaking News
Governor Tambuwal : Eschew all that will challenge collective will for harmony

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on Nigerians to eschew all that would challenge the collective will to live harmoniously with one another.

In his Sallah message to the people of Sokoto State, Tambuwal congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

He urged them to act and behave the way that would earn them the pleasure of Allah.

“It is my ardent prayer that what you did in the blessed month would earn you the approval of Allah and further energize you to continue giving a helping hand to the under privileged,” he said.

The Governor reassured the people of the state that his government would continue to uphold all policies and programmes that would provide succour to the weak and ensure the prevalence of peace and peaceful coexistence among all citizens.

On the prevailing security situation, the Governor said a serious appraisal had been done and action was being taken to end the state of insecurity in our country.

“I must commend the the security agencies for their patriotism in tackling the multifaceted security challenges.

“We will not rest on our oars in giving you whatever support to achieve peace in our dear country. I wish you a happy celebration and the blessings of this sacred month,” he concluded.

