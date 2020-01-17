Governor Sule dissatisfied with slow pace of school renovation by contractor

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed concern on the slow pace of work at Government Girls Secondary School, Garaku.

The governor on Friday paid an unscheduled visit to the school to inspect ongoing renovation work.

He ordered the contractor to hasten the work, to give room for academic activities to take off in order not to cause further disruption of learning activities in the school.

According to him, the renovation work which will see the school’s hostels and classrooms is expected to run into millions of naira.

When the school principal who was eager to show appreciation to the Governor for undertaking the renovation work, the governor told her not to thank him, but to await the arrival of his friend who undertook the renovation free of charge.

“Don’t thank me. Wait for my friend who agreed to renovate the school free of charge to come then you can thank him,” the Governor told the principal.

