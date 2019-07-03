Governor Sanwo-Olu set to build new, renovate existing PHCs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has vowed to construct new as well as renovate and upgrade existing comprehensive Primary Health Centres (PHCs) throughout the state.

This is part of its drive to increase access to health care services in the state.



The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Tayo Lawal explained that the planned construction of new PHCs as well as renovation and upgrade of the existing ones by the present administration was in line with the State government’s desire to bring quality and efficient health care services closer to the people.

Lawal stated in a statement that the planned revitalization of the PHCs will translate to improved health services.

“The strategies for these will be through Basic Health Care provision fund and sustainable drug revolution fund.

“The components of this fund include; Health Insurance Scheme, Emergency Medical Services, provision of essential drugs, equipment, capacity building and community participation,” Lawal said.

He added that the Lagos State PHCB will intensify its monitoring of PHCs facilities in order to ensure that they provide quality and efficient health care services.

Lawal insisted that training and capacity building for health workers at the PHCs will be giving the priority it deserved, stressing that human resource development was pivotal to delivery of quality healthcare services.

