Governor rewards student N1.25m for eloquence

Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, Nasarawa state governor.
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has donated N1.25 million to a female student for her eloquence.

The governor made the donation when he visited Government Secondary School, Anguwan Jarme in Kokona Local Government on Friday.

According to him, he donated the amount because he was moved by the eloquence of the female student  in a rural school when they welcomed him with a song which impressed him.

He said that he happy with her genuine call for a better learning environment.

According to him, the donation was purely his personal effort and not from the coffers of the state government.

