Governor rewards student N1.25m for eloquence

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has donated N1.25 million to a female student for her eloquence.

The governor made the donation when he visited Government Secondary School, Anguwan Jarme in Kokona Local Government on Friday.

According to him, he donated the amount because he was moved by the eloquence of the female student in a rural school when they welcomed him with a song which impressed him.

He said that he happy with her genuine call for a better learning environment.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, the donation was purely his personal effort and not from the coffers of the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App