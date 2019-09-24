Breaking News
Devastation in wake of flooding across Nigeria
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Governor Oyetola sends list of Commissioner nominees to Assembly
ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Oyetola sends list of Commissioner nominees to Assembly

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State
Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has sent the list of his commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly.

The Governor was sworn-in on November 27, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ismail Omipididan confirmed that the list was sent to the Assembly today.

Detail later.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.