Governor Ortom hails FG’s decision to suspend Ruga project

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has hailed the suspension of Ruga settlements plan by the Federal Government, describing the development as, “victory for all peace loving Nigerians.”

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, noted that the rejection of the Ruga settlement model was not personal but rather a struggle by the people of the country against impunity and injustice.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding the call of the people for the suspension of the Ruga settlement patterns, stressing that the decision to suspend the Ruga programme shows that Buhari had heard the voices of majority of Nigerians on the matter.

The governor added that truth had prevailed on the Ruga issue, citing the Bible book of John 8: 32 which says “you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.”

Ortom further urged the federal government to take a step to encourage pastoralists and other livestock owners to embrace ranching as the best model of animal husbandry.

