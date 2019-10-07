Governor Okowa rewards best principal, head teacher in Delta with new cars

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has rewarded the best principal and head teacher in the state with brand new cars in commemoration of the World Teachers’ Day.

Besides, 12 distinguished teachers across the state received different gifts and cash rewards for outstanding performance in their duties.

The awardees were: Okolafor Fidelis (Best Principal), Esiedafe Doris (Best Head Teacher), Oyemike Andrew, Ogwara Gabriel, Imarah Georgina, Eseimokumoh Charles, Ikeh Bridget (Best Secondary School teachers); Messrs Asanuvwe Elizabeth, Owumi Onome, Omotie Phoebe (Best Primary School teachers) as well as Ominiabohs Adeline and Adiri Jonathan.

The awards were presented at a Dinner and Awards night in Asaba, organised by the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in conjunction with Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) for teachers in the state.

Recipients of the awards were principals, head teachers and classroom teachers at primary and secondary school levels.

In a charge at the event, Okowa urged teachers not to only teach but develop the attitude and moral traits of their pupils.

“I want to congratulate the awardees and to let them know that the reward of teachers is not only in heaven. This type of recognition will touch the hearts of our teachers and make them to work harder in the development of our children.

“The teachers, just like parents, play an important role in the development and upbringing of the child. We need to continue to give care to our children and guide them aright because it is at this foundational level that we can mold their character. We need to get the moral development of the children aright at this level, so that it will be well with our nation.” he said.

Earlier, Mr Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said the awardees were selected from a process that involved over 49,000 teachers and students in 470 public secondary schools and 1,126 primary schools in the state.

He congratulated the awardees and said that the assessment was done and vetted by a team of academics drawn from various tertiary institutions in the country.

