Governor of Ekiti State to become ANA patron

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi will be conferred patron of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) at the association’s 38th convention.

This was contained in a press release signed by Maik Ortserga, ANA’s Assistant General Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Kayode’s conferment would take place at the opening ceremony of the convention scheduled to take place on October 31 in Enugu. Also, Prof. Zaynab Alkali, Prof. J.O.J Nwachukwu-Agbada and Prof. Remi Raji will be inducted into the association on the same day.

Themed ’Literature, Nationalism and the Poetics of Integration’, the ANA convention is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 3, 2019.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App