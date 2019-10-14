Governor Obaseki sacks LG political appointees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked all local government political appointees in the state.

It was gathered that those affected were Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Secretary to Local Government and Supervisory Councillors.

It was further gathered that the sacking of local government political appointees was initially to affect only those in Edo North senatorial district but it was later extended to all the 18 local government areas.

One of the affected appointee in Owan East, Mr. Godwin Imoudu, confirmed the sacking, saying he had received his letter.

Another appointee in Etsako West local government, who craved anonymity, said he also received his sack letter.

Last month, Governor Obaseki had sacked over 200 political appointees.

Also, about four council chairmen, Eghe Ogbemudia (Egor), Hon Patrick Aguinede (Esan West), Alhaji Yakson Musa in Etsako West and Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh of Etsako East have been suspended for alleged fraud.

