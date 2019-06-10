Governor Mohammed swears in SSG, Chief of Staff, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has sworn in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office.

The appointees include: Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mohammed Sabiu Baba, Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Kari and Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Alhaji Bashir Ya’u.

They were sworn in Monday at a ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House Bauchi.

They were administered with the Oath of office and Oath of allegiance by the state Chief Judge by Justice Rabi Talatu Umar who was represented by Justice Ahmed Mohammed Kabir Madaki.

In his address after the swearing in of the appointees, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said that the swearing in was to ensure the smooth take off of his administration.

He said that the office of the SSG was the nucleus and the heart of government activities.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time for the serious business of governance to deliver on the promises made and meet expectations. For the government to meet these expectations there is need for the appointment of competent, trusted individuals,”he said.

He reminded the appointees that they were appointed because of their competence and pedigree and that they should see their appointment as a challenge to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the other appointees, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mohammed Sabiu Baba thanked Governor Mohammed for the appointments.

“I assure you, we will work together and take Bauchi State to greater heights,”he said.

It could be recalled that their appointments was relayed in a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr Ladan Salihu some weeks ago.

Other appointees include; Mukhtari Mohammed Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Media and Alhaji Hassan Mohammed, Chief of Protocol.

