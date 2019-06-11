Bauchi: Governor Mohammed promises to strengthen healthcare sector

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad of Bauchi State has promised to strengthen the state’s healthcare sector by declaring a state of emergency to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

He disclosed this in Bauchi on Tuesday when members of Global Affairs Canada paid him a courtesy call at the Council Chambers, Government House Bauchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad disclosed that declaring a state of emergency will help tackle the challenges facing the sector.

According to him, it will address challenges like manpower shortage while a Health Personnel Institute would be established to bridge the gaps and ensure effectient service delivery to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor added that, he will take similar measures in Agriculture, Education and other sectors in order to also address their challenges and put the state on the path of real development.

Governor Muhammad said that his administration would work hand in hand with both national and international development patners to bring the needed reforms in all sectors for better performance.

He also promised prompt payment of counterpart funds to ensure implementation of joint development programmes with the donor partners.

He commended Global Affairs Canada for the various projects being implemented in the state in the areas of agriculture, educations, health and other sectors.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App