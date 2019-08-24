Governor Mohammed flags off construction of N8bn road in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has flagged off the construction of a road linking Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa local government Areas of the state.

The construction of the 58.4 Kilometres road, which will be constructed at the cost of over N8 billion, was flagged off on Saturday.

The road will run through many communities in the two local government areas, which include; Yalwan Duguri to Badaran Dutse, Birim-Bajama to Kumbala, Kundak-Wurno to Burga.

While speaking at the project site at Burga Town in Tafawa Balewa local government area, the governor disclosed that over N4 billion had already been released to the contractors handling the project.

Governor Mohammed said construction of the road was in line with the vision of his administration to provide infrastructure and improve the lives of the people of the state.

He promised to remain focused and committed to his campaign promises, adding that his administration will embark on meaningful projects that will have socioeconomic impacts on the citizens of the state.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Works and Transport, Engineer Stephen Abubakar, said, when completed, the road would increase access to social amenities and other opportunities to the communities.

He explained that the 58.4 Kilometre road was designed to have a width of 10.3 metres which comprise a carriageway of 7.3 metres and 1.5 metres shoulders on each side.

He said that four bridges, 45 box culverts and 70 pipe culverts of different sizes will be constructed on the road and will be completed within 24 dry months.

Speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tafawa Balewa local government, Barrister Kefas Magaji, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting communities, described the project as a welcome development.

He assured the governor of their support for the success of his administration.

